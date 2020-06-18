This year ‘MasterChef’ contestants were given their own apartment accommodation while filming.

“In previous seasons we’re all been in the same house together, but this year is a little bit different because people like myself are still running their businesses,” Callum Hann told HuffPost Australia.

“I can go back to the hotel at night and get my laptop out and make a few calls and check emails.”

‘MasterChef Australia: Back To Win’ continues on Sunday at 7:30pm on Channel 10.