Channel 10 'MasterChef Australia: Back To Win' contestant Callum Hann was eliminated on Tuesday night

This year’s ‘MasterChef Australia: Back To Win’ has been dubbed as the ‘all-stars’ season as previous contestants who haven’t yet won the show have returned to the series for a chance to claim victory.

However, what some viewers may not realise is that the cooking show already ran a season called ‘MasterChef Australia All-Stars’ in 2012, where Adelaide-based cook Callum Hann took home the trophy.

Channel 10 'MasterChef Australia All-Stars' in 2012

Callum, who appeared on the show again this year, has explained the difference between the two seasons after he was eliminated on Tuesday night.

“It was a little bit different in the way that there were only 12 of us on the original ‘All-Stars’,” Callum told HuffPost Australia.

Airing in July 2012, the show featured contestants from the 2009, 2010 and 2011 seasons including Poh Ling Yeow, Hayden Quinn and Justine Schofield. Callum was originally the runner-up in the 2010 series and made it to the end of the ‘All-Stars’ season.

“It was like a mini season, a season put between two regular seasons that wasn’t shown at the normal time [but] a bit later in the year,” said Callum, adding, there was a “slightly different feel to it”.

Callum also said the final prize is very different between the two star-studded seasons.

“I guess the primary difference was that this time around you’re playing for yourself, whoever wins is going to take home that quarter of a million dollars.

“Whereas with the All-Stars that I won, it was all for charity,” he said. “I won the prize which was awesome and the money went to the Cancer Council which was really awesome as well.”

Callum was eliminated from the show on Tuesday night, placing him fourth this season. The remaining contestants are Reynold Poernomo, Emelia Jackson and Laura Sharrad who will compete in the semi-finals.