“The amount of heart and soul and drive is exceptional this year,” Melissa teased in the clip, while Andy added, “They all have a unique story”.

Jock hinted this season will again be just as much about getting to know the people wearing the aprons as it will be about the dishes they whip up.

“They need to follow their hearts. They need to stay true to themselves,” he said, later adding that “when someone follows their dreams, you start to see something magical happen”.