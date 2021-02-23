How MasterChef Australia Is Filming Differently In 2021

Endemol Shine Australia’s statement:

“MasterChef Australia has always employed the highest standards of food safety and hygiene, and we now have an even keener focus on that. All recommendations outlined by Federal and State government health authorities are being followed.



Safety measures introduced during Season 12 remain in place as we continue to film Season 13. These include, but are not limited to social distancing measures across every facet of the production and additional hand sanitising stations positioned around the set and offices.



On the set, changes have been made to the spacing of cooking benches and additional sinks have been added as dedicated hand washing stations. Crew and contestants have limited physical interaction with each other, temperatures are checked daily, and masks are worn at all times when not on camera.



Judges taste individually portioned meals, and no cutlery or plates are shared.”