The Masked Singer Australia Judge Hints Zac Efron To Appear

Urzila Carlson is the newest name to join ‘The Masked Singer’ panel, and she’s come with some suggestions of who she’d like to see behind the quirky and creative masks.

The 44-year-old comedian has only added fuel to fans’ speculation that Zac Efron will be on the show as he’s hiding out in New South Wales coastal town, Byron Bay amid the coronavirus pandemic.

“Zac Efron, he’s here,” Urzila told HuffPost Australia.

Matt Crossick - PA Images via Getty Images Will Zac Efron be on Australia's 'The Masked Singer'?

“You’re in Byron, put the surfboard down and pop up on stage for a little bit,” was her message for the 32-year-old Hollywood actor.

Fellow judge Jackie O also recently mentioned Zac Efron as a potential candidate for the popular reality show.

“All I know is that, because of the pandemic, we won’t have any international stars on the show – unless they’re already in Australia,” the breakfast radio host told WHO magazine.

“I mean, Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban are here, right? So is Zac Efron. So you never know who might turn up.”

My gut says there’s a #ZacEfron in there somewhere #MaskedSingerAU season prediction! You’re welcome Australia 🇦🇺 https://t.co/Zexq5UYbH5 — KASHIF (@kashifharrison) August 10, 2020

I’m just here to see if one of the males is Zac Efron #MaskedSingerAU pic.twitter.com/GTTY1vP0Tr — Kee (@KeeniMaree) August 10, 2020

Can one of them please be Zac Efron and if it is TAKE THE MASK OFF NOW #MaskedSingerAU — Linda (@LindaFothergill) August 10, 2020

What about the rumour that Zac Efron is gonna be on #MaskedSingerAU? Cos I gotta admit, I'm kinda curious to see what a furry version of 'We're All In This Together' would look like... 😂 pic.twitter.com/77DKiNAq0r — seapunk aesthete 💮 (@BiancaNeveXO) August 10, 2020

Sooooo Zac Efron was spotted in Byron a while ago... and now #MaskedSingerAU is starting? I do not think this is a coincidence — Briony (@briony_b) August 6, 2020

Earlier this year images emerged confirming the ‘High School Musical’ star was laying low in Byron Bay. On Tuesday it was announced he will star in a remake of the 1987 hit comedy ‘Three Men and a Baby’ for Disney Plus.

Who Are The Celebrities On The Masked Singer? The Echidna: Mark Philippoussis The Hammerhead: Michael Bevan The Goldfish: Christine Anu The Sloth: Katie Noonan The Dragonfly: Sophie Monk

Who Are The Masked Singer Judges?

This year singer Dannii Minogue, comedian Dave ‘Hughesy’ Hughes and radio host Jackie O will return as judges. Joining them on the panel is comedian Urzila Carlson who replaces previous judge Lindsay Lohan.

Channel 10 'The Masked Singer' judges Dannii Minogue, Urzila Carlson, host Osher Gunsberg and judges Dave Hughs and Jackie O

Where exactly is The Masked Singer from?

‘The Masked Singer’ first aired in South Korea back in 2015, and since then it has sparked spin-off versions across 17 other countries, including Australia.

Currently hosted by local media personality Gim Seong-ju, South Korea’s version is actually called ‘King of Mask Singer’ and airs on MBC (Munhwa Broadcasting Corporation).

How does The Masked Singer actually work?

The first round involves two masked contestants singing the same song, before subsequent rounds require a solo performance.

Once a contestant is eliminated they are required to reveal their identity, and the last one standing is crowned the ‘Mask King’.

South Korea’s version is known for having local stars and some K-pop names thrown in to make the show all the more exciting for its fans, but what many Aussie viewers may not know is that Hollywood is a big fan of the concept, both with its own show in the US, and the original in South Korea.