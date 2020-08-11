The Masked Singer Australia Judge Hints Zac Efron To Appear

Urzila Carlson is the newest name to join ‘The Masked Singer’ panel, and she’s come with some suggestions of who she’d like to see behind the quirky and creative masks.
The 44-year-old comedian has only added fuel to fans’ speculation that Zac Efron will be on the show as he’s hiding out in New South Wales coastal town, Byron Bay amid the coronavirus pandemic.
“Zac Efron, he’s here,” Urzila told HuffPost Australia.
“You’re in Byron, put the surfboard down and pop up on stage for a little bit,” was her message for the 32-year-old Hollywood actor.
Fellow judge Jackie O also recently mentioned Zac Efron as a potential candidate for the popular reality show.
“All I know is that, because of the pandemic, we won’t have any international stars on the show – unless they’re already in Australia,” the breakfast radio host told WHO magazine.
“I mean, Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban are here, right? So is Zac Efron. So you never know who might turn up.”
Earlier this year images emerged confirming the ‘High School Musical’ star was laying low in Byron Bay. On Tuesday it was announced he will star in a remake of the 1987 hit comedy ‘Three Men and a Baby’ for Disney Plus.
Who Are The Celebrities On The Masked Singer?
The Echidna: Mark Philippoussis
The Hammerhead: Michael Bevan
The Goldfish: Christine Anu
The Sloth: Katie Noonan
The Dragonfly: Sophie Monk
Who Are The Masked Singer Judges?
This year singer Dannii Minogue, comedian Dave ‘Hughesy’ Hughes and radio host Jackie O will return as judges. Joining them on the panel is comedian Urzila Carlson who replaces previous judge Lindsay Lohan.
Where exactly is The Masked Singer from?
‘The Masked Singer’ first aired in South Korea back in 2015, and since then it has sparked spin-off versions across 17 other countries, including Australia.
Currently hosted by local media personality Gim Seong-ju, South Korea’s version is actually called ‘King of Mask Singer’ and airs on MBC (Munhwa Broadcasting Corporation).
How does The Masked Singer actually work?
The first round involves two masked contestants singing the same song, before subsequent rounds require a solo performance.
Once a contestant is eliminated they are required to reveal their identity, and the last one standing is crowned the ‘Mask King’.
South Korea’s version is known for having local stars and some K-pop names thrown in to make the show all the more exciting for its fans, but what many Aussie viewers may not know is that Hollywood is a big fan of the concept, both with its own show in the US, and the original in South Korea.
‘The Masked Singer’ continues at 7:30pm on Channel 10.