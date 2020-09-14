Never miss a thing. Sign up to HuffPost Australia’s weekly newsletter for the latest news, exclusives and guides to achieving the good life.

Season two of ‘The Masked Singer’ returned to Australian screens this year, with 12 mystery celebrities singing their hearts out and getting viewers guessing as to who they were.

On Monday night ‘Neighbours’ star Bonnie Anderson as The Bushranger followed in 2019 winner Cody Simpson’s footsteps and was announced as the winner, defeating Kate Miller-Heidke (The Queen) and Eddie Perfect (The Frillneck).

Channel 10 The Bushranger, The Frillneck and The Queen from The Masked Singer Australia

Filming of this season was disrupted due to a COVID-19 cluster on set, which in turn affected the shooting of the grand final.

With cast members in different locations, remote filming was done via video calls and green screens.

Osher Gunsberg and Jackie O were in Channel 10′s Sydney studio, Urzila Carlson was in hotel quarantine in New Zealand, and Dave Hughes and Dannii Minogue returned to the show’s Melbourne set where the final three contestants performed.

“We created a virtual set by using clean images of the Melbourne set and keying them in behind Osher and Jackie in Sydney,” Network 10 executive producer and head of entertainment Stephen Tate told Mediaweek.

Who Were The Celebrities On The Masked Singer? The Echidna: Mark Philippoussis The Hammerhead: Michael Bevan The Goldfish: Christine Anu The Sloth: Katie Noonan The Dragonfly: Sophie Monk The Wizard: Isaiah Firebrace The Cactus: Lucy Durack The Kitten: Julia Morris The Puppet: Simon Pryce The Frillneck: Eddie Perfect The Queen: Kate Miller-Heidke The Bushranger: Bonnie Anderson

Who Were The Masked Singer Judges?

This year singer Dannii Minogue, comedian Dave ‘Hughesy’ Hughes and radio host Jackie O returned as judges. Joining them on the panel was comedian Urzila Carlson who replaced previous judge Lindsay Lohan.

Channel 10 'The Masked Singer' judges Dannii Minogue, Urzila Carlson, host Osher Gunsberg and judges Dave Hughs and Jackie O

Where exactly is The Masked Singer from?

‘The Masked Singer’ first aired in South Korea back in 2015, and since then it has sparked spin-off versions across 17 other countries, including Australia.

Currently hosted by local media personality Gim Seong-ju, South Korea’s version is actually called ‘King of Mask Singer’ and airs on MBC (Munhwa Broadcasting Corporation).

How does The Masked Singer actually work?

The first round involves two masked contestants singing the same song, before subsequent rounds require a solo performance.

Once a contestant is eliminated they are required to reveal their identity, and the last one standing is crowned the ‘Mask King’.