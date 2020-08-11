The Masked Singer Australia Clues: Who Is The Sloth?

Channel 10 The Sloth on 'The Masked Singer'

Season Two of ‘The Masked Singer’ is returning to Australian screens this year, with 12 mystery celebrities set to sing their hearts out and get viewers guessing as to who they are.

Hoping to follow in 2019 winner Cody Simpson’s footsteps, each of these stars will hide behind a dozen new masks. Competing for the title this year is The Dragonfly, The Frillneck, The Echidna, The Hammerhead, The Queen, The Kitten, The Wizard, The Cactus, The Goldfish, The Bushranger, The Puppet and The Sloth.

Update: The Sloth on ‘The Masked Singer Australia’ has been unmasked: It’s Katie Noonan.

The guessing game continues with the clue for The Sloth: “I have quite the way with words even when they’re not mine”.

A few viewers are suspecting this clue points to a celebrity who is very good at lip syncing. Courtney Act was mentioned by some because of the lip sync battles on RuPaul’s Drag Race.

Others think it’s ARIA award-winning artist Tones And I thanks to the Sloth’s voice in the following clip:

Another fan thought it could be ’High School Musical actor Zac Efron, who is in Australia at the moment.

“Zac Efron BECAUSE in the first HSM film he did not sing some of the songs!” the person wrote on Instagram.

Not too sure if the voice matches Zac’s, but this show is full of surprises.

Given the fact that they have a way with words that are not particularly their own, it could also be a newsreader or actor who reads a script. Or how about a singer who does covers of other artists’ tracks?

The Sloth will be going up against The Wizard on Tuesday August 11.

Who Are The Celebrities On The Masked Singer? The Echidna: Mark Philippoussis The Hammerhead: Michael Bevan The Goldfish: Christine Anu The Sloth: Katie Noonan The Dragonfly: Sophie Monk The Wizard: Isaiah Firebrace The Cactus: Lucy Durack The Kitten: Julia Morris The Puppet: Simon Pryce The Frillneck: Eddie Perfect: The Queen: Kate Miller-Heidke The Bushranger: Bonnie Anderson

Who Are The Masked Singer Judges?

This year singer Dannii Minogue, comedian Dave ‘Hughesy’ Hughes and radio host Jackie O will return as judges. Joining them on the panel is comedian Urzila Carlson who replaces previous judge Lindsay Lohan.

Channel 10 'The Masked Singer' judges Dannii Minogue, Urzila Carlson, host Osher Gunsberg and judges Dave Hughs and Jackie O

Where exactly is The Masked Singer from?

‘The Masked Singer’ first aired in South Korea back in 2015, and since then it has sparked spin-off versions across 17 other countries, including Australia.

Currently hosted by local media personality Gim Seong-ju, South Korea’s version is actually called ‘King of Mask Singer’ and airs on MBC (Munhwa Broadcasting Corporation).

How does The Masked Singer actually work?

The first round involves two masked contestants singing the same song, before subsequent rounds require a solo performance.

Once a contestant is eliminated they are required to reveal their identity, and the last one standing is crowned the ‘Mask King’.

South Korea’s version is known for having local stars and some K-pop names thrown in to make the show all the more exciting for its fans, but what many Aussie viewers may not know is that Hollywood is a big fan of the concept, both with its own show in the US, and the original in South Korea.