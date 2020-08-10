The Masked Singer Australia Clues: Who Is The Queen?

Channel 10 The Queen on 'The Masked Singer Australia'

Season Two of ‘The Masked Singer’ is returning to Australian screens this year, with 12 mystery celebrities set to sing their hearts out and get viewers guessing as to who they are.

Hoping to follow in 2019 winner Cody Simpson’s footsteps, each of these stars will hide behind a dozen new masks. Competing for the title this year is The Dragonfly, The Frillneck, The Echidna, The Hammerhead, The Queen, The Kitten, The Wizard, The Cactus, The Goldfish, The Bushranger, The Puppet and The Sloth.

Update: The Queen on ‘The Masked Singer Australia’ has been unmasked: It’s Kate Miller-Heidke.

The guessing game continues with the clue for The Queen: “My sporting pedigree can’t be denied... but doesn’t that just take the cake”.

Clues From First Promo:

Given the ‘sporting pedigree’ element, the clue suggests this person is an athlete or has a family member in the field. Meanwhile taking the cake seems to point we have a creative chef on our hands, or perhaps a cooking show contestant or judge.

Many comments underneath the clue on Channel 10′s Instagram page are suggesting musician Kate Miller-Heidke is the face behind the Queen mask. Yes, her 2019 Eurovision dress resembled a tiered cake, but we’re still scratching our heads when it comes to the sporty link.

Could it be ‘MasterChef Australia’ judge Melissa Leong? Prior to being a food critic, she studied economic and social sciences in university, so again we’re not sure where the sport pedigree category would fit in.

Chris Hyde via Getty Images Kate Miller-Heidke performs during Eurovision - Australia Decides at Gold Coast Convention and Exhibition Centre on February 09, 2019 in Gold Coast, Australia.

This is what some fans have said on Instagram:

“Someone who’s an athlete, who’s possibly been on a baking show or cooking show, but their arms and waist look tiny, so maybe someone young or very thin?”

“Some would say this is Courtney Act.”

“I now think it’s Kate Miller-Heidke.”

Clues From Episode 1:

“I am the Queen. I’m in control of all I’ve made and desire to rule the world. Only The Masked Singer stands in my way,” she said.

“My glorious stature doesn’t register in my humble beginnings. I was expected to be known by my Italian works but turned away and followed my own Royal path by popular demand and I have been rewarded with the rarest of metals. I remember the cold times as a child and yet I was never cool.

“Yes, I have known the highs and the lows, sometimes at the same time. Life doesn’t take you where you think it will, even if you’ll be a queen one day. Thirteen times I’ve been a bridesmaid but never the bride. Now it’s my turn. I’m already a queen but I will be crowned The Masked Singer.”

Clues From Episode 3:

“A Queen can be many things. Even when I was very very naughty, I was applauded by my greatest critics. Nobody puts baby in the corner. I’m comfortable in public, crowds don’t bother me. Although I do like to travel by coach,” she said.

“Yes, there have been many stages in my life. Sometimes I am the Queen and sometimes the jester. But my sporting heritage cannot be denied. This is not my first time at being piggy in the middle. But I didn’t let that experience stand in my way.

“Every Queen reaches for the stars, standing on the shoulders of our loyal subjects. Sometimes you win, sometimes you lose, but tonight will be my checkmate.

“I’ve been to a polo club but I’ve never played polo.”

Clues From Episode 5:

“One wasn’t always a Queen. But it is a real title, awarded by the good folk of this country who have supported me repeatedly. Achieving that is not a fly by night operation or even 12 nights.

“As befitting a Queen my first professional performance was for Britain, I took the applause not knowing if I could make it last but it just didn’t feel like home. I knew I needed to look elsewhere for fulfilment.

“Do people find me funny? In other words, do I have nil seriousness? I will not have it. I am the Queen. I’m not just one of the crowd and I intend to stand out tonight.”

Clues From Episode 7:

“When you’re the Queen, you can do anything. But choosing what to do, that’s tough. We all write our own future and you can write it if you like it.

“Being in the spotlight can play with your head. You don’t know who you are from one month to the next. But I had one principle from the very start, so I kept a level head. After all, nobody wants to go pop.”

Clues From Episode 8:

“When Jay-Z and I played the same gig, he was very persuasive but I worked that crowd just as hard,” she said of her celebrity connection clue.

Clues From Episode 9:

“I rule the whole country with fairness. Although I do prefer the metropolitan area. I am the Queen. I am independent and a master of all I survey. And I shall soon be awarded another crown.”

Who Are The Celebrities On The Masked Singer? The Echidna: Mark Philippoussis The Hammerhead: Michael Bevan The Goldfish: Christine Anu The Sloth: Katie Noonan The Dragonfly: Sophie Monk The Wizard: Isaiah Firebrace The Cactus: Lucy Durack The Kitten: Julia Morris The Puppet: Simon Pryce The Frillneck: Eddie Perfect The Queen: Kate Miller-Heidke

Who Are The Masked Singer Judges?

This year singer Dannii Minogue, comedian Dave ‘Hughesy’ Hughes and radio host Jackie O will return as judges. Joining them on the panel is comedian Urzila Carlson who replaces previous judge Lindsay Lohan.

Channel 10 'The Masked Singer' judges Dannii Minogue, Urzila Carlson, host Osher Gunsberg and judges Dave Hughs and Jackie O

Where exactly is The Masked Singer from?

The Masked Singer first aired in South Korea back in 2015, and since then it has sparked spin-off versions across 17 other countries, including Australia.

Currently hosted by local media personality Gim Seong-ju, South Korea’s version is actually called King of Mask Singer and airs on MBC (Munhwa Broadcasting Corporation).

How does The Masked Singer actually work?

The first round involves two masked contestants singing the same song, before subsequent rounds require a solo performance.

Once a contestant is eliminated they are required to reveal their identity, and the last one standing is crowned the ‘Mask King’.

South Korea’s version is known for having local stars and some K-pop names thrown in to make the show all the more exciting for its fans, but what many Aussie viewers may not know is that Hollywood is a big fan of the concept, both with its own show in the US, and the original in South Korea.