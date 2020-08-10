The Masked Singer Australia Clues: Who Is The Puppet?

Channel 10 The Puppet on 'The Masked Singer Australia'

Season Two of ‘The Masked Singer’ is returning to Australian screens this year, with 12 mystery celebrities set to sing their hearts out and get viewers guessing as to who they are.

Hoping to follow in 2019 winner Cody Simpson’s footsteps, each of these stars will hide behind a dozen new masks. Competing for the title this year is The Dragonfly, The Frillneck, The Echidna, The Hammerhead, The Queen, The Kitten, The Wizard, The Cactus, The Goldfish, The Bushranger, The Puppet and The Sloth.

The Puppet on ‘The Masked Singer Australia’ has been unmasked: It’s Simon Pryce - the Red Wiggle.

The guessing game continues with the clue for The Puppet.

Clues From The First Promo:

“I’ve had my brush with royalty and a long time in a court of law,” a male voice says in the clue shared by Channel 10.

He also says in a separate clip, “I can’t wait to go up and put on a show”.

One fan has suggest ’The Chaser’s supernerd, Issa Schultz. He has rubbed shoulders with Zara Phillips at the Gold Coast’s Magic Millions event, and he’s surely got a thorough knowledge of the legal system that comes in handy when he’s on TV.

Comedian Shaun Micallef is another guess, as he’s previously worked as a solicitor for a decade, while artist Anh Do has a business law degree and attended a 2018 event where Meghan Markle and Prince Harry were present.

Clues From Episode 1:

“Am I a puppet? Yes and no. I love to entertain but nobody is pulling my strings. And you don’t need the Magna Carta to tell you that. We puppets aren’t perfect; I can’t deny that. That’s why I believe in “do what I say, not what I do”. That makes me very fit for my job.

“I have to admit, I do love to sing. Puppets have been known to do that in the past – maybe as far back as 1964? Ties have played an important part in my life and not just because I like to look good. Normally I’m a nice guy puppet. But on The Masked Singer, I’m taking no prisoners.

“Puppets don’t age in human years, but the events of 1964 impacted my career.”

Clues From Episode 3:

“There has been magic in what I do, though granting wishes isn’t my usual job, I could do it until the cows come home. Am I the sort who flies by the seat of his pants? Well I have walked to the beat of a different drum. Am I wise? I have been in the past. When I took my inspiration from the old testament. But don’t judge me for that.

“I have been the bridesmaid many times and I finally get to be the bride, taking many hands in marriage. I couldn’t be a happier puppet except when I finally win The Masked Singer.

“For most of my childhood, my parents called me George, but that’s not my name.”

Clues From Episode 5:

“I have a deep love for what I do, the best bit is interacting with the public. I get even more out of it than they do. Of course, I do it all on my terms. I don’t follow anyone.

“I have many strings to my bow, but I find that four are usually enough. I like the tropical heat. In fact, the sun has no visible effect on me at all. No sunburn for me. I’ve been many things in my life, morphing from one thing to another - some quite ugly.

“I hope the other Masked Singers never wake up, that the Puppet is stalking them.”

Clues From Episode 7:

“The other masked singers are on the run from me. They’d be easier to catch in my car.

A puppet’s life is a partnership. I can’t do things on my own. My main partner is older than me and I mean a lot older. Millions of years! You have to be fit to do what I do.”

Clues From Episode 8:

“Don’t have PT on me.

“I have sat in judgement on others, but never been judged myself. I love all jungle animals. Elephants and lions mostly and many not in the jungle too, like the kangaroo.

“Dame Judi Dench and I both shared the same role. But my production got more standing ovations.”

Clues From Episode 9:

“Eyes around the world will be on me,” he said.

“I have never planned my career, I prefer to follow the opportunities as they occur and let them open me up to life and to new experiences.”

The puppet also said he “used to be a puppet of the night” while spray painting a brick wall with the words ‘When will the king return?’”

