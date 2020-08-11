The Masked Singer Australia Clues: Who Is The Kitten?

Channel 10 The Kitten on 'The Masked Singer'

Season Two of ‘The Masked Singer’ is returning to Australian screens this year, with 12 mystery celebrities set to sing their hearts out and get viewers guessing as to who they are.

Hoping to follow in 2019 winner Cody Simpson’s footsteps, each of these stars will hide behind a dozen new masks. Competing for the title this year is The Dragonfly, The Frillneck, The Echidna, The Hammerhead, The Queen, The Kitten, The Wizard, The Cactus, The Goldfish, The Bushranger, The Puppet and The Sloth.

The Kitten on ‘The Masked Singer Australia’ has been unmasked: It’s Julia Morris

Clues From The First Promo:

The guessing game continues with the clue for The Kitten: “You wouldn’t say I’m shy. Maybe that’s why I feel the cold so often”.

Channel 10 personalities such as Julia Morris and Carrie Bickmore have been frequent guesses on Instagram so far as they’re certainly not shy in front of the camera.

One person suggested it would be a Winter Olympian given the “cold” reference in the clue.

Tanya Hennessy, Natalie Bassingthwaighte, Tina Arena, Kylie Minogue and Em Rusciano have also popped up as fan guesses.

Clues From Episode 2:

“Am I a kitten? Adorable but with claws – that sounds about right. Kittens don’t sing. Well, not often and rarely in public. Late at night, maybe and then we get a shoe thrown at us. I hope that doesn’t happen tonight. I should be used to the criticism, for every high there’s been a low.

“Like all kittens, I’ve had my time in the sun. From a very young age, water has been an essential part of my life, like a dolphin. But I left that behind to sip the heat of the spotlight elsewhere. But I’m back home now and making up for lost time. Watch out Masked Singers – kitty’s got her claws out.

“I am very used to being publicly judged.”

Clues From Episode 4:

“When I walked out to sing, I was pumped, but I never thought I’d start a war. Come on guys, there’s enough Kitty to go around. I’m a Kitten covered in candy. I’m sweet like an angel, until I’m not.

“My early career was unforgettable. I guess that’s why I was on the meds. I felt cold for a long time, even when I was supposed to feel fabulous. Breaks always came when I least expected it, but I really hit the jackpot in Vegas. I don’t always know where I’m going but I like to get there fast. Always on the go, I’m yet to crash and burn. Yet!

“I’ve never had any problem being heard before. My voice has gone out all over Australia but for the first time, you will hear it without reacting to what’s been said. Will I be top cat of this litter? I think so.

“When we won the lottery it changed our lives forever.”

Clues From Episode 7:

“I took the first steps in my career while employed by the police force.

“We’ve all done distasteful things in our lives. This is not the worst.”

Clues From Episode 8:

“Rachel Griffiths and I were in torrid competition with each other. I’m happy to say I lived to tell the tale,” the kitten said of their celeb connection.

“I’m no opera singer. But being judged for my singing voice isn’t entirely new for me. Seeing it up close is never pleasant. They say when you do what you love, you never work a day in your life.”

Who Are The Celebrities On The Masked Singer? The Echidna: Mark Philippoussis The Hammerhead: Michael Bevan The Goldfish: Christine Anu The Sloth: Katie Noonan The Dragonfly: Sophie Monk The Wizard: Isaiah Firebrace The Cactus: Lucy Durack The Kitten: Julia Morris The Puppet: Simon Pryce The Frillneck: Eddie Perfect: The Queen: Kate Miller-Heidke The Bushranger: Bonnie Anderson

Who Are The Masked Singer Judges?

This year singer Dannii Minogue, comedian Dave ‘Hughesy’ Hughes and radio host Jackie O will return as judges. Joining them on the panel is comedian Urzila Carlson who replaces previous judge Lindsay Lohan.

Channel 10 'The Masked Singer' judges Dannii Minogue, Urzila Carlson, host Osher Gunsberg and judges Dave Hughs and Jackie O

Where exactly is The Masked Singer from?

‘The Masked Singer’ first aired in South Korea back in 2015, and since then it has sparked spin-off versions across 17 other countries, including Australia.

Currently hosted by local media personality Gim Seong-ju, South Korea’s version is actually called ‘King of Mask Singer’ and airs on MBC (Munhwa Broadcasting Corporation).

How does The Masked Singer actually work?

The first round involves two masked contestants singing the same song, before subsequent rounds require a solo performance.

Once a contestant is eliminated they are required to reveal their identity, and the last one standing is crowned the ‘Mask King’.

South Korea’s version is known for having local stars and some K-pop names thrown in to make the show all the more exciting for its fans, but what many Aussie viewers may not know is that Hollywood is a big fan of the concept, both with its own show in the US, and the original in South Korea.