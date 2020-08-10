The Masked Singer Australia Clues: Who Is The Goldfish?

Channel 10 The Goldfish on 'The Masked Singer Australia'

Season Two of ‘The Masked Singer’ is returning to Australian screens this year, with 12 mystery celebrities set to sing their hearts out and get viewers guessing as to who they are.

Hoping to follow in 2019 winner Cody Simpson’s footsteps, each of these stars will hide behind a dozen new masks. Competing for the title this year is The Dragonfly, The Frillneck, The Echidna, The Hammerhead, The Queen, The Kitten, The Wizard, The Cactus, The Goldfish, The Bushranger, The Puppet and The Sloth.

Update: The Goldfish on ‘The Masked Singer Australia’ has been unmasked: It’s Christine Anu.

The guessing game continues with the clue for The Goldfish: “I’m not just got. I’m quite precious... and a lot tougher than I look.”

One video shared on the show’s Instagram account features the celebrity saying: “I may forget you, but you won’t forget me”.

Given the mention of ‘gold’ in the clue, female olympians such as Stephanie Rice and Leisel Jones have come to the minds of viewers.

The ‘gold’ could also be referring to a Gold Logie. Some fans have suggested Kate Ritchie or Lisa McCune who’ve won the top gong in the past.

Another guess was rather clever: Julia Morris. Does she have the memory of a goldfish after her Logies blunder in 2015?

“Julia Morris - she forgot to announce the nominees at the 2015 Logies Awards,” one viewer wrote on Instagram.

She’s also a host of ‘I’m A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here!’ so you need to be tough to rough it out in the jungle.

The Goldfish will be going up against The Puppet on Monday August 10 when the show premieres.

Who Are The Celebrities On The Masked Singer? The Echidna: Mark Philippoussis The Hammerhead: Michael Bevan The Goldfish: Christine Anu The Sloth: Katie Noonan The Dragonfly: Sophie Monk The Wizard: Isaiah Firebrace The Cactus: Lucy Durack The Kitten: Julia Morris The Puppet: Simon Pryce The Frillneck: Eddie Perfect: The Queen: Kate Miller-Heidke The Bushranger: Bonnie Anderson

Who Are The Masked Singer Judges?

This year singer Dannii Minogue, comedian Dave ‘Hughesy’ Hughes and radio host Jackie O will return as judges. Joining them on the panel is comedian Urzila Carlson who replaces previous judge Lindsay Lohan.

Channel 10 The Goldfish on 'The Masked Singer Australia'

Where exactly is The Masked Singer from?

The Masked Singer first aired in South Korea back in 2015, and since then it has sparked spin-off versions across 17 other countries, including Australia.

Currently hosted by local media personality Gim Seong-ju, South Korea’s version is actually called King of Mask Singer and airs on MBC (Munhwa Broadcasting Corporation).

How does The Masked Singer actually work?

The first round involves two masked contestants singing the same song, before subsequent rounds require a solo performance.

Once a contestant is eliminated they are required to reveal their identity, and the last one standing is crowned the ‘Mask King’.

South Korea’s version is known for having local stars and some K-pop names thrown in to make the show all the more exciting for its fans, but what many Aussie viewers may not know is that Hollywood is a big fan of the concept, both with its own show in the US, and the original in South Korea.