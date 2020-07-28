The Masked Singer Australia Clues: Who Is The Dragonfly?

Season Two of ‘The Masked Singer’ is returning to Australian screens this year, with 12 mystery celebrities set to sing their hearts out and get viewers guessing as to who they are.

Hoping to follow in 2019 winner Cody Simpson’s footsteps, each of these stars will hide behind a dozen new masks. Competing for the title this year is The Dragonfly, The Frillneck, The Echidna, The Hammerhead, The Queen, The Kitten, The Wizard, The Cactus, The Goldfish, The Bushranger, The Puppet and The Sloth.

Getting the guessing game started with the first clue is The Dragonfly.

Clues From The First Promo:

“I may be classically trained, but I’m famous for some other moves,” a female voice says in the clue shared by Channel 10.

People have begun guessing on social media, with suggestions such as Dami Im or Emma Watkins. Singer Kate Miller-Heidke and ‘Australia’s Got Talent’ judge Lucy Durack have also been thrown into the mix.

Dami Im

Former ‘The X Factor’ winner Dami Im has a Master of Music Studies in Contemporary Voice and is a classical pianist. She represented Australia in the 2016 Eurovision Song contest and appeared on Dancing With The Stars last year.

“Dami Im is classically trained in piano but is famous as a pop singer,” one fan wrote on Instagram after Channel 10 shared the clue.

“Dami Im!! Singer/Songwriter/Musician - Degree in Music for classical piano and Masters Degree in Voice, has been on DWTS with ‘some other moves’,” wrote another.

Emma Watkins

Lisa Maree Williams via Getty Images Emma Watkins of The Wiggles perform on stage during a live-streaming event at the Sydney Opera House on June 13, 2020 in Sydney, Australia.

A few fans guessed ‘The Wiggles’ star Emma Watkins. Not too far of a stretch given she’s been doing ballet since she was four, and knows a fair few moves because… The Wiggles. Enough said.

Clues From Episode 1:

“Why am I the Dragonfly? Because I’m always on the move stopping briefly then moving again. But that is my reality. Am I a triple threat? Quadruple? Quintuple? Dragonfly’s aren’t a threat to anybody. I just want the world to be a kinder place.

“It could be hard to have my voice heard above the crowd, but I always found a way. Being well known isn’t always wonderful. I’ve had my share of tumbles in life and they can be embarrassing in a lot of ways. But you just have to laugh and move on. After all, it’s not a disaster like The Titanic.

“What do I want to be when I grow up? I don’t think Dragonflies ever grow up. But right at this moment, I want to win The Masked Singer.

I live my life openly but I can’t be responsible for what other people say.”

Clues From Episode 3:

“This Dragonfly loves the country, but the blues are never far away. Am I an Aussie hillbilly? I’m always trying to pluck the right note.

“Dragonflies are on almost every continent and I spend my time in the toughest jungle. Escaping from the horror was a relief. I don’t put up barricades and I don’t like to be judgemental, but sometimes I can’t help it. Sometimes I still feel like the ugly duckling with almost 100 reasons for winning The Masked Singer.

“Internationally I might be best known for my classical work.”

Who Are The Masked Singer Judges?

This year singer Dannii Minogue, comedian Dave ‘Hughesy’ Hughes and radio host Jackie O will return as judges. Joining them on the panel is comedian Urzila Carlson who replaces previous judge Lindsay Lohan.

Where exactly is The Masked Singer from?

The Masked Singer first aired in South Korea back in 2015, and since then it has sparked spin-off versions across 17 other countries, including Australia.

Currently hosted by local media personality Gim Seong-ju, South Korea’s version is actually called King of Mask Singer and airs on MBC (Munhwa Broadcasting Corporation).

How does The Masked Singer actually work?

The first round involves two masked contestants singing the same song, before subsequent rounds require a solo performance.

Once a contestant is eliminated they are required to reveal their identity, and the last one standing is crowned the ‘Mask King’.

South Korea’s version is known for having local stars and some K-pop names thrown in to make the show all the more exciting for its fans, but what many Aussie viewers may not know is that Hollywood is a big fan of the concept, both with its own show in the US, and the original in South Korea.