The Masked Singer Australia Clues: Who Is The Cactus?

Season Two of ‘The Masked Singer’ is returning to Australian screens this year, with 12 mystery celebrities set to sing their hearts out and get viewers guessing as to who they are.

Hoping to follow in 2019 winner Cody Simpson’s footsteps, each of these stars will hide behind a dozen new masks. Competing for the title this year is The Dragonfly, The Frillneck, The Echidna, The Hammerhead, The Queen, The Kitten, The Wizard, The Cactus, The Goldfish, The Bushranger, The Puppet and The Sloth.

Update: The Cactus on ‘The Masked Singer Australia’ has been unmasked: It’s Lucy Durack.

Clues From The First Promo:

The guessing game continues with the clue for The Cactus: “Don’t let my looks fool you. I’m dangerous but I would rather keep that private.”

The comments have been flooding in on Instagram, with some viewers suggesting it’s musician Sia, who is known for being extremely private.

Meanwhile one fan wrote: “Vanessa Amorosi, she has a song called Hazardous which is a synonym”.

Lucy Durack and Ruby Rose have also been suggestions.

Steve Granitz via Getty Images Sia arrives at the The 57th Annual GRAMMY Awards on February 8, 2015 in Los Angeles, California.

Clues From Episode 2:

“I am the Cactus, persistent and determined to survive in the world’s toughest environment. Most cactuses put down their roots where they first land but not me. It took a while for me to find where I belonged. Along the way, I’ve walked the most hallowed turf in the land.

“I’m a bit of a princess. But am I dangerous? I was called that at the start of my career. I took it hard, but don’t we all need something that scares us just a little?

“We cactuses aren’t known for the way we move, well that’s not strictly accurate. I’m not bad, but I’m definitely not the best mover in my family. I know the odds are against me 12 – 1 at The Masked Singer, but I’ve fought the odds before. Tonight, I’m going to roll the dice and come up a winner.

“There was a time when I was overshadowed.”

Clues From Episode 4:

“I came on The Masked Singer to impress and then Sherlock Minogue got on the case. They aren’t anywhere near the truth. Am I prickly? I really don’t think so. But I am my own worst critic. It’s amazing what a Cactus can achieve in life.

“I’ve met royalty. In fact, where I come from my family almost is royalty. We’ve had many titles through history, but I trod my own path coming from the North – just like Santa who I love. No one can hold a candle to him.

“Climbing the ladder of success in my game is hard. I’m always afraid I’m going to fall and there’s always someone else who wants my role in the team. You just have to hold onto your dream as hard as you can. My dream right now is to win The Masked Singer.

“In many ways, I have old fashioned values but at times, I’ve been modern all the way through.”

Clues From Episode 7:

“Cactus has survived harsh environments for a long time. My ancestors certainly did,” they said.

“But I’m a more modern kind of cactus. And I like to live more privately.”

“Family is important to me. It has made my past, my present and my future. But how much do you really know about our family? It’s a mystery,” the Cactus added while posing in front of the Sydney Harbour Bridge.

Who Are The Celebrities On The Masked Singer? The Echidna: Mark Philippoussis The Hammerhead: Michael Bevan The Goldfish: Christine Anu The Sloth: Katie Noonan The Dragonfly: Sophie Monk The Wizard: Isaiah Firebrace The Cactus: Lucy Durack The Kitten: Julia Morris The Puppet: Simon Pryce The Frillneck: Eddie Perfect: The Queen: Kate Miller-Heidke The Bushranger: Bonnie Anderson

Who Are The Masked Singer Judges?

This year singer Dannii Minogue, comedian Dave ‘Hughesy’ Hughes and radio host Jackie O will return as judges. Joining them on the panel is comedian Urzila Carlson who replaces previous judge Lindsay Lohan.

Where exactly is The Masked Singer from?

‘The Masked Singer’ first aired in South Korea back in 2015, and since then it has sparked spin-off versions across 17 other countries, including Australia.

Currently hosted by local media personality Gim Seong-ju, South Korea’s version is actually called ‘King of Mask Singer’ and airs on MBC (Munhwa Broadcasting Corporation).

How does The Masked Singer actually work?

The first round involves two masked contestants singing the same song, before subsequent rounds require a solo performance.

Once a contestant is eliminated they are required to reveal their identity, and the last one standing is crowned the ‘Mask King’.

South Korea’s version is known for having local stars and some K-pop names thrown in to make the show all the more exciting for its fans, but what many Aussie viewers may not know is that Hollywood is a big fan of the concept, both with its own show in the US, and the original in South Korea.