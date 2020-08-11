The Masked Singer Australia Clues: Who Is The Bushranger?

Channel 10 The Bushranger on 'The Masked Singer'

Season Two of ‘The Masked Singer’ is returning to Australian screens this year, with 12 mystery celebrities set to sing their hearts out and get viewers guessing as to who they are.

Hoping to follow in 2019 winner Cody Simpson’s footsteps, each of these stars will hide behind a dozen new masks. Competing for the title this year is The Dragonfly, The Frillneck, The Echidna, The Hammerhead, The Queen, The Kitten, The Wizard, The Cactus, The Goldfish, The Bushranger, The Puppet and The Sloth.

Update: The Bushranger on ‘The Masked Singer Australia’ has been unmasked: It’s Bonnie Anderson.

Clues From The First Promo:

The guessing game continues with the clue for The Bushranger: “I’m not afraid to take the gloves off and get my hands a little dirty”.

A boxer or gardener immediately comes to mind, with some fans suggesting Danny Green, Costa Georgiadis or Jamie Durie.

But once it was revealed to be a female’s voice, some fans have guessed former ‘Australian Idol’ star Jessica Mauboy or ‘Neighbours’ actress Bonnie Anderson.

Clues From Episode 2:

“Why am I the Bushranger? Because I’m not afraid to stand up and take what I want. I’m proud of my heritage. My past is important to me. Like a true Bushranger, I took the path less travelled and I have never regretted it. That’s because I’m a fighter from a family of fighters. In fact, I became famous punching above my weight.

“But a successful Bushranger knows when to hide. Sometimes the only way to survive is to turn the light out, it’s better than crying and rusting my helmet. I was a pioneer, the first of my kind, but others followed in my path and more will come in future. I’m a Bushranger and it’s time to stand and deliver.

“My heritage is important to me, and that will be true no matter where I was born.”

Clues From Episode 4:

“For my very first performance, the Bushranger was going to steal the show. So put your money on Bushranger to win this whole dang thing, yee-haw. Like a true Bushranger, I’ve got the country in my heart. I’m very comfortable with horse power, like other women before me. But I’m never comfortable being just the one thing. It’s important to always be growing.

“Roses are my favourite. I was for a while part of the Kelly gang, now I’m on my own. But you’re never on your own when you have family and over the years I’ve discovered that ink stains. But right now, nothing’s getting under my skin. I’ve got my armour on and it’s time to take the competition head-on.

I am the voice behind one of the most famous sounds in Australia.”

Clues From Episode 8:

The Bushranger stopped on August on a calendar during the clue segment - prompting some fans and judge Jackie O to point out that Jessica Mauboy’s birthday is August 4.

She also mentioned Dylan Alcott in her celebrity connection clue.

“Dylan Alcott is pretty tough so it might be no surprise that he and I once went head to head. And I came off second-best,” she said.

“I’m not afraid of competition. I’ll take on the world! I might never BE the one, but nothing ventured, nothing gained. Still, you can’t win ’em all. You’ve just got to take it day by day. Bushrangers never do what you expect. Surprise is important,” she added.

And Jess came in second place on Australian Idol.

Clues From Episode 9:

“You can’t tell with this mask on, but I’ve been pretty since the day I was born.

“You might think that’s big-headed, but it’s just the way my parents saw me. I’m a country girl at heart, at home in paddocks and barns.”

Who Are The Masked Singer Judges?

This year singer Dannii Minogue, comedian Dave ‘Hughesy’ Hughes and radio host Jackie O will return as judges. Joining them on the panel is comedian Urzila Carlson who replaces previous judge Lindsay Lohan.

Where exactly is The Masked Singer from?

‘The Masked Singer’ first aired in South Korea back in 2015, and since then it has sparked spin-off versions across 17 other countries, including Australia.

Currently hosted by local media personality Gim Seong-ju, South Korea’s version is actually called ‘King of Mask Singer’ and airs on MBC (Munhwa Broadcasting Corporation).

How does The Masked Singer actually work?

The first round involves two masked contestants singing the same song, before subsequent rounds require a solo performance.

Once a contestant is eliminated they are required to reveal their identity, and the last one standing is crowned the ‘Mask King’.

South Korea’s version is known for having local stars and some K-pop names thrown in to make the show all the more exciting for its fans, but what many Aussie viewers may not know is that Hollywood is a big fan of the concept, both with its own show in the US, and the original in South Korea.