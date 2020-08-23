Trump 'Has No Principles' And 'You Can't Trust Him,' His Sister Reportedly Said On Tape

“What has he read?” Mary Trump asked her aunt. Barry responded: “He doesn’t read.”

At one point, an exasperated Barry said: “It’s the phoniness of it all. It’s the phoniness and this cruelty. Donald is cruel.”

Barry also noted: “Donald is out for Donald, period.” When her niece asked Barry what her brother had accomplished on his own, she responded: “Well, he has five bankruptcies,” adding: “You can’t trust him.”