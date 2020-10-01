Mary Trump Has Terrifying Explanation For Trump’s White Supremacist Comments

“It wasn’t a shoutout,” she said on “The Dean Obeidallah Show” on Wednesday. “It was an order ― and we need to see it in those terms and we should be terrified by that.”

Mary Trump said the president doesn’t care that these groups are violent or that their members are racists.

“He only cares that they support him,” she said. “And that’s the only criteria that matters.”

Mary Trump, a clinical psychologist who published a tell-all book dishing on the president this summer, also named two other reasons he won’t denounce these groups.

“First of all, he’s a white supremacist. So he would have to denounce himself, which will never happen,” she said. “Secondly, denouncing white supremacy doesn’t get him anywhere with his base, and that’s the only people he’s talking to anymore.”