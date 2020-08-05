Mary Trump Has Sold More Books Than 'Art Of The Deal' Sold In 29 Years

Mary Trump’s scathing takedown of her uncle, the president of the United States, sold more books in a single week than Donald Trump’s “Art of the Deal” sold in 29 years, according to sales stats.

“Too Much and Never Enough: How My Family Created the World’s Most Dangerous Man” sold an estimated 1.35 million copies its first week, per a statement from publisher Simon & Schuster. The tell-all also debuted at the top of bestseller lists in the US, Canada, Britain and Ireland.

Stephanie Keith via Getty Images Although President Donald Trump sued to stop the release of his niece's tell-all book, a New York Supreme Court ruled it could be published.

“The Art of the Deal” sold an estimated 1.1 million copies from 1987 to 2016, CBS News reported.

“Mary Trump’s memoir has transcended the usual ceiling for political books to reach a larger audience of people who want to read stories about unusual families,” Simon & Schuster CEO Jonathan Karp said in the statement. He also noted that comparisons have been made to “The Godfather,” the novel by Mario Puzo about the rise of the mob in America.

In addition to not selling as well as Mary Trump’s book, “The Art of Deal” has become an annoyance for the president. In recent years, Trump has been denounced by the book’s co-author, Tony Schwartz. Schwartz was particularly mortified that the book helped elevate to the White House a man he considers a “monster.”