Mary Trump Trolls Her Uncle During His First Speech Since Leaving Office

Mary Trump is apparently much more interested in the weather than her uncle’s return to the public eye.

During Donald Trump’s speech at the Conservative Political Action Conference on Sunday, his first appearance since leaving the White House, his niece tweeted an image of a sunset “since nothing of importance is happening right now.”

Since nothing of importance is happening right now, here is a sunset: pic.twitter.com/sdnm7WWQ1r — Mary L Trump (@MaryLTrump) February 28, 2021

In his address, Trump attacked his successor President Joe Biden for rolling back Trump administration policies, repeated his fantasy that he won the election, doubled down on false claims of voter fraud and hinted at a 2024 presidential run. However, he said he’d ruled out starting his own party, telling CPAC attendees it would divide the GOP’s vote.

Polling of attendees demonstrated Trump’s strong and continued hold over the party, with 55% of respondents saying they would vote for Trump in a hypothetical 2024 presidential run and 95% indicating they want the GOP to continue pushing Trump’s agenda and policies.

Mary Trump predicted in a Sunday appearance on MSNBC that her uncle won’t run again but might continue to allude to it to solicit funding.

“I imagine a reality in which he pretends to [run],” she said. “We have to understand Donald’s made more money in the past few months raising money to fight for the ‘big lie’ or set himself up going forward than he ever has legitimately in any other endeavour.”

“I don’t think he would ever put himself in a position again to lose,” she added.

Filings from the Federal Election Commission show more than $207 million was raised for the Trump campaign, the Republican National Committee and other affiliated committees in the weeks following the November 3 election, much of it generated by fundraising appeals making false claims about voter fraud.