Mary-Kate Olsen Starts Divorce, But There's A Coronavirus-Tied Snag

“This application is an emergency because my husband expects me to move out of our home on Monday, May 18, 2020 in the middle of New York City being on pause due to COVID-19,” Olsen wrote.

“I am petrified that my husband is trying to deprive me of the home we have lived in and if he is successful, I will not only lose my home but I risk losing my personal property as well,” she added.

The couple married in November 2015. HuffPost has reached out to representatives for Olsen and Sarkozy for additional comment.