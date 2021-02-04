Marjorie Taylor Greene Compares QAnon To The Media, Confirms She Believes 9/11 Happened

QAnon conspiracist Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) on Thursday claimed the media is “just as guilty” as the dangerous conspiracies she follows, said she no longer believes all of what she used to, and did the bare minimum in acknowledging that the Sept. 11 attacks did in fact happen.

The media “is just as guilty as QAnon of presenting lies that divide us,” Greene said on the House floor, the same day that Democrats, who control the chamber, said they will vote to expel her from the education and budget committees over her numerous and transparently false conspiratorial beliefs.

“I also want to tell you that 9/11 absolutely happened,” said Greene, who in 2018 spoke about “the so-called plane that crashed into the Pentagon.”

“It’s odd there’s never any evidence shown for a plane in the Pentagon, but anyways, I won’t — I’m not going to dive into the 9/11 conspiracy,” Greene said in a 2018 video.

The lawmaker has also espoused a number of other outlandish and harmful theories, including that the 2018 school shooting in Parkland, Florida, in which 17 people were killed, was a “false flag,” and that a secret space laser, implied to be the product of a Jewish conspiracy, caused wildfires in California. None of this is true.

“School shootings are absolutely real,” Greene said in her remarks Thursday. She also complained about “cancel culture” and said that her past comments “do not represent my values.”

“Later in 2018, when I started finding misinformation, lies, things that were not true in these QAnon posts, I stopped believing it,” Greene said Thursday.

That, however, appears to be false. As recently as Dec. 4, in a now-deleted tweet, Greene praised an article that said the QAnon community offers “a refreshing and objective flow of information.”

Democrats have moved to strip Greene of her assignments on the House Education and Labor Committee and the House Budget Committee. The upcoming vote on the matter will force House Republicans to go on the record as to whether they support the conspiracy theorist.