Taylor Greene posted the video in response to a clip that was shared by Newman earlier on Wednesday. In that video, Newman was recorded hanging a transgender flag outside her office before clapping her hands together as if dusting them off.

Taylor Greene “tried to block the Equality Act because she believes prohibiting discrimination against trans Americans is ‘disgusting, immoral, and evil,’” Newman wrote, quoting the Georgia congresswoman’s comments from earlier this week.

“Thought we’d put up our Transgender flag so she can look at it every time she opens her door,” Newman added.

On Tuesday, Newman stood before her House colleagues to express her support for the Equality Act: