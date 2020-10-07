Never miss a thing. Sign up to HuffPost Australia’s weekly newsletter for the latest news, exclusives and guides to achieving the good life.

Turns out James Packer will not always be Mariah Carey’s baby.

The singer’s new memoir “The Meaning of Mariah Carey” has been making waves on the internet in recent weeks for all the juicy details it reveals about Carey’s high-profile love life.

She talks in-depth about her abusive relationship with music executive Tommy Mottola and mentions a fling with Derek Jeter. But there’s nothing in the book about her ex-fiancé, Australian billionaire James Packer.

The pair, who began dating in 2015 and broke up at the end of 2016, made headlines when they got engaged after less than a year of dating and Packer gifted Carey a 35-carat diamond ring.

Brent N. Clarke via Getty Images Mariah Carey and businessman James Packer attend the 27th Annual GLAAD Media Awards at The Waldorf-Astoria on May 14, 2016, in New York City.

Of the nuptials that never were, Carey told The Guardian in an interview this week: “If it was a relationship that mattered, it’s in the book. If not, it didn’t occur.”

When the interviewer pointed out that she was once engaged to Packer, Carey simply said: “We didn’t have a physical relationship, to be honest with you.”

Damn, Mariah. She really tossed off a whole betrothal with, “I don’t know her.”

Packer, for his part, has been pretty vocal that the relationship did occur.