Mariah Carey’s Response To Being Asked If She’s High Maintenance Is Delightfully… High Maintenance

Mariah Carey’s diva demands are the stuff of legend, and if you thought for one minute that she’s bothered by the d-word, then think again.

In an interview with The Guardian, the singer, who has just released her autobiography, The Meaning Of Mariah Carey, was asked if she thinks she’s high maintenance and her response couldn’t have been more Mariah if it tried.

Evan Agostini/Invision/AP Mariah Carey

“You know what? I don’t give a shit. I fucking am high-maintenance because I deserve to be at this point,” James Packer’s ex told the newspaper.

“That may sound arrogant, but I hope you frame it within the context of coming from nothing. If I can’t be high-maintenance after working my ass off my entire life, oh, I’m sorry – I didn’t realise we all had to be low-maintenance. Hell, no! I was always high-maintenance, it’s just I didn’t have anyone to do the maintenance when I was growing up.”

And she really doesn’t mind being thought of as a diva either.

“No! Who the fuck cares?” she said. “Honestly! ‘Oh my God, they’re calling me a diva – I think I’m going to cry!’ You think in the grand scheme of things in my life that really matters to me, being called a diva? I am, bitches, that’s right.”

Never change Mariah, never change.

Despite Mariah’s demands, she isn’t above getting stuck in when duty calls – something Cat Deeley has receipts for.

The presenter recently recalled the time Mariah played her bridesmaid and walked her down the aisle on her faux wedding day in the last ever episode of Chums when she appeared on SM:TV Live back in 2001.

“She actually went to Virgin Brides herself to pick that monstrosity of a dress but she wanted to be in lavender satin,” Cat recalled.

“As I was standing waiting to go on set, she fluffed my dress. I said, ‘Mariah what are you doing? What you doing Mariah?’ And she said, ‘You’ve got to look beautiful, it’s your wedding day!’”