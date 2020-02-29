Mardi Gras 2020: Indigenous TV Star Brooke Blurton Walks In Parade

Reality television star and youth worker Brooke Blurton is proudly walking in the 2020 Sydney Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras parade on Saturday night.

The Noongar and Yamatji woman is part of the R U OK? float, joining 12,600 participants down Oxford Street.

“RAISE THAT FLAG HIGH AND PROUD BABY!” the former Bachelor Australia contestant wrote on her Instagram account on Saturday afternoon, next to an image of her in front of the colourful float.

The suicide prevention charity’s motto for the 2020 Mardi Gras is “U matter”, aligning with the festival’s “What Matters” theme.

“Wherever we’re from or whatever our identity, we all matter and belong,” the organisation wrote on Instagram. “Everyone should feel supported, connected and that there’s a safe space for them.”

Brooke has been an ambassador for RU OK? Day since 2019.

This year’s Sydney Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras parade is the 42nd since the protest march in 1978.

SBS will broadcast the event from 7:30pm, with hosts Narelda Jacobs, Joel Creasey, Courtney Act and Zoë Coombs Marr. With 191 floats celebrating this year’s theme of “What Matters”, there will be a lot to see.

International celebrities Sam Smith, Dua Lipa and Kesha will also be part of the celebrations.