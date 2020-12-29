Marco Rubio Shredded On Twitter For Bashing Fauci — After Getting COVID-19 Vaccine

Critics didn’t miss the hypocrisy as Senator Marco Rubio attacked infectious disease expert Dr. Anthony Fauci and the science of COVID-19 on Sunday, a week after the senator got a vaccine to protect himself against the coronavirus.

Rubio, who has often downplayed the threat of COVID-19 and has blown off wearing a mask at large gatherings even as cases were spiking, hasn’t criticised disinformation about COVID-19 from President Donald Trump. Yet he slammed Fauci’s advice, saying in a tweet that the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases “lied about masks in March” and “has been distorting the level of vaccination needed for herd immunity.”

Fauci initially downplayed the importance of the American public wearing face coverings, and said he was concerned at the start of the pandemic that a mask shortage would put health care workers at risk. But for several months, he has strongly and repeatedly advised that everyone wear a mask.

Health experts have said until recently that up to 70% of the population would need to get the vaccine to reach herd immunity. Fauci has increased that in the past week to between 70% and 85%, based on updated estimates.

Dr. Fauci lied about masks in March



Dr. Fauci has been distorting the level of vaccination needed for herd immunity



It isn’t just him



Many in elite bubbles believe the American public doesn’t know “what’s good for them” so they need to be tricked into “doing the right thing” — Marco Rubio (@marcorubio) December 27, 2020

Rubio became one of the first Americans to receive a vaccine against COVID-19, getting a shot ahead of many elderly Americans, first responders and health care workers who have a far greater risk of contracting the disease.

I know I looked away from the needle



And yes, I know I need a tan



But I am so confident that the #Covid19 vaccine is safe & effective that I decided to take it myself pic.twitter.com/TQbog6fu7i — Marco Rubio (@marcorubio) December 19, 2020

People on Twitter let the Florida senator have it.

Republican’s in 2020



Jan: Hoax

Feb: Hoax

Mar: Hoax

Apr: Hoax

May: Hoax

Jun: Hoax

Jul: Hoax

Aug: Hoax

Sep: Hoax

Oct: Hoax

Nov: Hoax

Dec: Vaccine are here.... ME FIRST, ME FIRST, MOVE OUT OF THE WAY ME FIRST.. — #CountryOverParty 🇺🇸 (@n_ymiller) December 28, 2020

Now that Marco got the vaccine before the nation's healthcare workers, he's back to work smearing the nation's premiere immunologist. — Brian Tyler Cohen (@briantylercohen) December 27, 2020

Rubio to get in boat: I HAVE A CHILD



Rubio once on the boat: You dont need these boats you silly fools. It's only sea water pic.twitter.com/Bcm5dflYSP — NinjaNewfieInTheGarden (@NinjaNewfieCA) December 27, 2020

Dr. Fauci is a national hero, while Marco Rubio used his influence to elbow his way to the front of the vaccination line, ahead of the elderly and essential health care workers.https://t.co/M0IrPzdGRW — Nathan Max (@natemax) December 27, 2020

When you turned while getting your vaccination shot, was it that you couldn't face the needle or because you couldn't face the doctors and nurses you cut in front of ? — Jason😷 (@sparky347v) December 27, 2020

Marco Rubio is casting doubt on the expert that has guided America through the COVID crisis while the president that Rubio continues to support has spread lies and conspiracies about the virus. — Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) December 27, 2020

You jumped the line as a politician to get the coronavirus vaccine before elderly patients with pre-existing conditions who need it the most. Then you call Dr. Fauci and everyone else an elitist. You sir, have no shame. — Eugene Gu, MD (@eugenegu) December 27, 2020

If you got a coronavirus vaccine months ahead of everyone else then you shouldn’t allowed to slander Dr. Anthony Fauci.



CC lil Marco — Molly Jong-Fast🏡 (@MollyJongFast) December 27, 2020

Vaccine line cutters like Marco Rubio are why Dr. Fauci has to live in fear of his life every day



They’re responsible for the massive disinformation campaign that has destroyed the economy & brainwashed the susceptible



Lil Marco stop slanderin and panderin. You’ll never be Prez — Lindy Li (@lindyli) December 27, 2020

So you elbowed your way to the front of the vaccine line and now you’re yelling back that it’s not something other people need?



Is there a Bible verse for that you could hide behind? — Kevin M. Kruse (@KevinMKruse) December 27, 2020

310,000+ dead Americans and you're tweeting about Dr. Fauci, someone who is trying desperately hard to fight the pandemic.



As opposed your boss, who's been doing THIS since January: pic.twitter.com/ZOgeYrraqA — Ann Lewis Hamilton (@AnnLHamilton) December 27, 2020

You supported the guy who said it would go away when the weather got warm. pic.twitter.com/4CuD2Eufmh — Patricia Arquette (@PattyArquette) December 27, 2020