Man Who Filmed Ahmaud Arbery Killing Arrested On Murder Charges

A third suspect was arrested Thursday in connection with the killing of Ahmaud Arbery, a Black Georgia man who was fatally shot while jogging.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation arrested William “Roddie” Bryan Jr., 50, on charges of felony murder and criminal attempt to commit false imprisonment.

On Feb. 23, 25-year-old Arbery was killed after two white men — Gregory McMichael, 64, and Travis McMichael, 34 — confronted him with guns while he was out for a jog. Video of the incident taken by Bryan shows Arbery attempting to run past the car of the two men before he is shot by Travis McMichael.

The father and son said they believed him to be a burglar. S. Lee Merrit, attorney for Arbery’s family, said it was a “modern day lynching.”

Merrit also contends that Bryan played in equal role in the killing of Arbery when he decided to film the fatal encounter. Prior to Thursday’s arrest, protests ignited in Georgia calling for Bryan to be help accountable.