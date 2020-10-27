This article exists as part of the online archive for HuffPost Australia, which closed in 2021.
News

Man Plummets Into Sinkhole As He Waits For Bus, Finds Horror Below

Leonard Shoulders was hospitalised and "traumatised," his mother said.

A New York City man was waiting for a bus recently when he fell into a sinkhole that held another horrific surprise for him ― a swarm of rats. (See the accident below.)

Leonard Shoulders, 33, suffered a broken arm and broken leg in the 12- to 15-foot plummet after the ground gave way on a Bronx sidewalk, his brother, Greg White, told the New York Daily News on Monday.

“He couldn’t move, and the rats were crawling all over him,” White said. “He didn’t scream, because he didn’t want the rats going into his mouth.”

The victim’s mother, Cindy White, had similar comments for NBC New York. “He’s traumatized,” she said.

“The rats down there were ridiculous, they were so big,” White said her son told her.

Emergency crews took about a half-hour to rescue him and Shoulders was hospitalized, NBC reported.

“He’s alive.” Cindy White said. “Thank God.”

Suggest a correction
U.S. NewsNew York CityratsNew York Daily Newssinkhole
This article exists as part of the online archive for HuffPost Australia. Certain site features have been disabled. If you have questions or concerns, please check our FAQ or contact support@huffpost.com.