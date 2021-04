Video Of Magpie Attacking Child Shows Australia Has World's Scariest Animals

Magpies only swoop for about six weeks of the year when they have babies in their nest, often at the start of spring.

Most magpies don’t swoop, but when they do, it’s the male protecting the nest and their resources.

Magpies will usually only swoop about 100m from the tree they’re nesting in.

Magpies have been known to remember someone they believe to be a foe and exclusively swoop them for a lifetime, which can be 25 years.