Madonna Shares Stunning Photos Of Herself With Her Family, As She Sees In 62nd Birthday

Madonna has shared photos from her 62nd birthday celebration, revealing she marked the occasion with her family at her side.

The Queen of Pop saw in her big day on Sunday in Jamaica, posting pictures of herself with her children on social media.

In one picture, she’s seen cuddling her eldest daughter, 23-year-old Lourdes Leon, who is sporting tattoos for her brothers, Rocco and David, and her sister Mercy.

Meanwhile, another snap from her birthday celebration shows Madonna on a bus with her children, as well as her boyfriend Ahlamalik Williams and music producer Diplo, who she has collaborated with multiple times.

The first photo that Madonna posted from the event saw the Material Girl singer holding what appears to be a large plate of marijuana, with a rolled up cigarette in her mouth.

Madonna previously posted some video footage from the event, which saw her dancing with Ahlamalik, who was among the dancers on her Madame X world tour.

Apparently not present at the star’s birthday celebration was her son Rocco, who lives in London with his father and Madonna’s film director ex-husband, Guy Ritchie.

Rocco celebrated his 20th birthday last week, with Madonna posting some throwback snaps of him on Instagram in honour of his big day.

Last week, chart-topping singer Dua Lipa unveiled a new remix of her song Levitating, featuring Madonna and Missy Elliott, with many fans disappointed not to see the former in the accompanying music video.

Over the weekend, Madonna – who is currently recovering from an undisclosed injury she sustained during her Madame X tour – shared a video of herself taping up her foot, while singing an adapted version of the track.