Madonna Shares Coronavirus Conspiracy Video And Says Cure Is Being Hidden

The Material Girl is now the Coronavirus Conspiracist.

Madonna on Tuesday posted a video with misinformation about COVID-19 and hydroxychloroquine, writing on Instagram that a vaccine for the virus had been developed but was being withheld to “let the rich get richer.”

“The truth will set us all Free! But some people don’t want to hear the truth,” the pop star wrote, per the BBC.

Instagram flagged her post for false information and noted there is no known cure for the coronavirus, Vulture reported. The post was later removed.

The viral video, also retweeted by President Donald Trump before its deletion by Twitter, featured controversial Houston physician Dr. Stella Immanuel claiming she had treated hundreds of patients with hydroxychloroquine and prevented death. She also said masks were not necessary.

BEN STANSALL via Getty Images Madonna posted a coronavirus conspiracy video and wrote that a cure had been found but was being hidden.

Studies have found the drug ineffective in treating the virus, with dangerous side effects. Trump has repeatedly promoted it, and claimed to be taking it himself to ward off the sickness.

Singer Annie Lennox expressed shock that Madonna spread the misinformation. “This is utter madness!!! I can’t believe that you are endorsing this dangerous quackery,” she wrote, per HuffPost UK. “Hopefully your site has been hacked and you’re just about to explain it.”