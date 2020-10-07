Macaulay Culkin's 'Home Alone' Face Mask Will Make You Scream

Never miss a thing. Sign up to HuffPost Australia’s weekly newsletter for the latest news, exclusives and guides to achieving the good life.
Let’s face it: Even in a pandemic, you’re not always home alone.
To encourage mask-wearing and discourage the spread of COVID-19, actor Macaulay Culkin took to Twitter on Wednesday with a “Home Alone”-inspired message.
“Just staying Covid-safe wearing by the flayed skin of my younger self,” Culkin wrote, wearing a mask depicting his famous aftershave scream in the blockbuster 1990 movie. He added, “Don’t forget to wear your masks, kids.”
So listen up, you filthy animals. After all, the director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says “face masks are the most important, powerful public health tool we have.”
Besides the COVID-19 prevention PSA, Culkin also recently trolled the world by taking note that he’s 40, just in order to make you feel old. While also funny, his mask-wearing message is a bit more poignant.
Perhaps all those years of being called a disease really gave Kevin McCallister perspective.
If you slapped your hands to your face and screamed, “Ahhhhh! That’s brilliant,” check out the original scene here: