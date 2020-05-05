Love Island UK’s planned summer series has been cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The ITV2 reality show had been due to return to Mallorca in Spain for its seventh run in June, after launching its first-ever winter edition in Cape Town, South Africa, in January.

ITV boss Kevin Lygo has now confirmed the show will no longer go ahead, explaining: “We have tried every which way to make Love Island this summer but logistically it’s just not possible to produce it in a way that safeguards the wellbeing of everyone involved and that for us is the priority.”

ITV/Shutterstock Love Island host Laura Whitmore

He continued: “In normal circumstances we would be preparing very soon to travel out to the location in Mallorca to get the villa ready but clearly that’s now out of the question.

“We are very sorry for fans of the show but making it safely is our prime concern and Love Island will be back stronger than ever in 2021. In the meantime Love Island fans can still enjoy all six series of Love Island on BritBox.”

The announcement comes after Kevin admitted last week that he was worried about what signal the series might be sending out “if we’re doing a show where everybody is crammed together slathering over each other, and the rest of the world is told don’t go near anyone in the park”.

He also revealed producers had discussed setting the series in Cornwall, but ultimately decided it wouldn’t “be the same show”.

ITV Pictures Love Island was due to return from its usual home of Mallorca in Spain

Love Island bosses announced that two series would air in 2020 after the success of last summer’s edition, which saw nearly six million people tuning in each night.

The first winter series came to an end in February, and was won by Paige Turley and Finn Tapp.

It was also the first to be hosted by Laura Whitmore, after previous host Caroline Flack stepped down after being charged with assault – something she denied.

Caroline sadly took her own life in February as she awaited trail, with Laura paying live tribute to her during the final of the winter series.

The Irish presenter, who is in a relationship with Love Island narrator Iain Stirling, had been expected to return to front the summer edition.

Love Island is the latest in a long line of TV shows that have been impacted by the coronavirus pandemic.