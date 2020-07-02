Contestants from the first season of ‘Love Island Australia’ are enjoying their newfound fame overseas as the series airs in on ITV in the UK.

The show, which was filmed and broadcast on Australian screens in 2018, has now made its way across the seas as TV productions come to a halt amid coronavirus.

Australia’s first ‘Love Island’ season was shot in Mallorca between May and June 2018, and hosted by former ‘Bachelorette’ star Sophie Monk.

The cast includes Tayla Damir, Eden Dally, Grant Crapp, Shelby Bilby, Cassidy McGill, Erin Barnett, Josh Moss, Dom Thomas, Amelia Plummer, Mark O’Dare, Millie Fuller, Justin Lacko, Natasha Cherie, Jaxon Human, Mac Mackney, Kory Grant, Francoise Draschler, Elias Chigros, Kim Hartnett, John James Parton and Charlie Taylor.

Now some of its contestants, mainly the men, are posting to Instagram as international viewers watch their reality TV journeys two years on.

However, contestant Cassidy McGill has said the show going back on screen has only sparked a second barrage of trolling on social media.

Instagram/cattcity Love Island Australia's Cassidy shared this on her Instagram story

The second season of ‘Love Island Australia’ was filmed in Fiji in late 2019.

Last week season two contestant Cynthia Taylu said she wasn’t prepared for the racism she faced after leaving the villa in November.

The 23-year-old, who was born in Liberia, west Africa, said strangers sent her nasty messages calling her “the N-word” and likening her to animals, and sadly it “became a norm” as the weeks passed.

“It took me a while to process what happened to me after appearing on Love Island Australia,” Cynthia told HuffPost Australia.

Instagram/taylu_me 'Love Island Australia' star Cynthia Taylu