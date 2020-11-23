This article exists as part of the online archive for HuffPost Australia, which closed in 2021.

All The Fiercest Looks From The 2020 American Music Awards

The show was hosted by Taraji P. Henson and featured other big names including Jennifer Lopez, Doja Cat and many more.

The stars showed up and showed out at the 2020 American Music Awards, which aired live on Sunday amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The show was hosted by “Empire” star Taraji P. Henson and held at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. Performances from Justin Bieber, Shawn Mendes, Katy Perry and Megan Thee Stallion made waves on social media, particularly the latter as she debuted her new song, “Body.”

Of course, no awards show is complete without a red carpet, even during such unconventional times. So we’ve gathered some of the best, wildest and fiercest looks from the event for your viewing pleasure:

Becky G

Becky G at the 2020 American Music Awards, aired live from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on Sunday.
Laverne Cox

Laverne Cox at the 2020 American Music Awards.
Paris Hilton

Paris Hilton at the 2020 American Music Awards.
The Weeknd

The Weeknd&nbsp;at the 2020 American Music Awards.
Doja Cat

Doja Cat at the 2020 American Music Awards.
Ciara

Ciara at the 2020 American Music Awards.
Anthony Anderson

Anthony Anderson attends the 2020 American Music Awards at the Microsoft Theater on Sunday in Los Angeles.
Bebe Rexha

Bebe Rexha at the 2020 American Music Awards.
Dan + Shay

Dan Smyers and Shay Mooney of the country duo Dan + Shay attend the 2020 American Music Awards at the Microsoft Theater on Sunday in Los Angeles.
Iann Dior

Iann Dior at the 2020 American Music Awards.
Taraji P. Henson

Show host Taraji P. Henson attends the 2020 American Music Awards at the Microsoft Theater on Sunday in Los Angeles, California.
24kGoldn

24kGoldn&nbsp;at the 2020 American Music Awards.
Jennifer Lopez

Jennifer Lopez attends the 2020 American Music Awards at the Microsoft Theater on Sunday in Los Angeles.
Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly attend the 2020 American Music Awards at the Microsoft Theater on Sunday in Los Angeles.
Dua Lipa

Dua Lipa poses for the 2020 American Music Awards, which was broadcast on Sunday in London.
Bell Biv DeVoe

Ricky Bell, Michael Bivins and Ronnie DeVoe of the R&amp;B group Bell Biv DeVoe attend the 2020 American Music Awards at the Microsoft Theater on Sunday in Los Angeles.
