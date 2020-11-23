All The Fiercest Looks From The 2020 American Music Awards

The stars showed up and showed out at the 2020 American Music Awards, which aired live on Sunday amid the coronavirus pandemic.
The show was hosted by “Empire” star Taraji P. Henson and held at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. Performances from Justin Bieber, Shawn Mendes, Katy Perry and Megan Thee Stallion made waves on social media, particularly the latter as she debuted her new song, “Body.”
Of course, no awards show is complete without a red carpet, even during such unconventional times. So we’ve gathered some of the best, wildest and fiercest looks from the event for your viewing pleasure:
