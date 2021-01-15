Lisa Wilkinson Highlights 'Problem' With Australian Open Allowing COVID-Affected Tennis Players In

Tennis Australia said in a statement the decision to allow Sandgren to fly had been made after a review by medical officials.

“In the case of Tennys Sandgren, who has self-disclosed that he previously tested positive in late November, his medical file had to be reviewed by Victorian health authorities,” it said.

“Upon completion of that review he was cleared to fly.”

Victoria’s minister for police and emergency services, Lisa Neville, tweeted that it was deemed safe for Sandgren to fly to Melbourne.