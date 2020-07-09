Republican Group's New Ad Hits GOP Senators Who 'Chose Trump' Over America

The conservative Lincoln Project’s latest ad goes after the Republican senators it says have enabled US President Donald Trump and failed to take action against his “circus of incompetence, corruption and cruelty.”

“Someday soon, the time of Trump will pass,” says the narrator of the 60-second spot. “When it does, the men and women in Trump’s Republican Party will come to you, telling you they can repair the damage he has done. They’ll beg you to forgive their votes to exonerate Trump from his crimes. Ask you to forgive their silence, their cowardice and their betrayals as Trump wrecked this nation.”

“Every time they had a choice between America and Trump, they chose Trump,” the ad continues. “Every time they were called to the service of this nation and their sacred oath, they chose Trump. Every time. Learn their names. Remember their actions. And never, ever trust them again.

Reed Galen, co-founder of The Lincoln Project ― a political action committee founded by several prominent GOP figures and strategists who fiercely oppose Trump ― said in a statement that the senators highlighted have failed to stand up for the American people.

“They’re among the highest elected officials in our country, yet they act as if they have no agency to make their own decisions,” Galen added. “If that is indeed true, they have no business serving one more day, let alone another term.”

Another co-founder, Steve Schmidt, said in a tweet that these lawmakers “had the power to check this disaster” but instead “fueled it with their cowardice, complicity and silence.”