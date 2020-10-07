Lincoln Project Trolls Trump's Balcony Stunt With Singalong 'Evita' Parody

The Washington Post via Getty Images Donald Trump salutes to Marine One from the Truman Balcony as he returns home after receiving treatment at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center.

US President Donald Trump marked his return to the White House on Monday from hospitalisation for the coronavirus with a photo-op at the Truman Balcony ― a scene his critics likened to the iconic moment from the musical “Evita.”

Now his critics on the right turned that comparison into a song parody.

The Lincoln Project ― a group of never-Trump Republicans ― released “Covita,” a parody based on the musical’s showstopper:

The Lincoln Project did not say who sang the track. Asked on Twitter, co-founder Rick Wilson responded: “I’ll never tell.”

Patti LaPone, who originated the role on Broadway and won a Tony as Eva Peron, weighed in on Trump’s balcony appearance a day earlier on social media.

“I still have the lung power and I wore less makeup,” she wrote on Twitter. “This revival is closing November 3rd.”