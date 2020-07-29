Lily Allen 'Grateful For Health And Happiness' As She Marks Year Of Sobriety

Lily Allen has said she is feeling “grateful for her health and happiness” as she marked a year of sobriety.

The singer shared photographs of herself on holiday in Capri, Italy, on Instagram after reaching the milestone of 12 months without drinking on Tuesday.

Posting her holiday snaps alongside an older picture of herself appearing to be on a night out, Lily wrote: “1 year completely sober! So grateful for my health and happiness.”

Paloma Faith was among the people congratulating her on her sobriety, commenting: “Amazing ! And what a sexy minx you are.”

Chef Andi Oliver wrote: “You look just gorgeous honey! Glowing glowing from the inside out xxx very proud of you xxx see you soon xx.”

Lily has spoken openly in the past about her struggles with alcohol, most notably in her autobiography My Words Exactly and her most recent album, No Shame.

In a 2018 interview, Lily also spoke to GQ about what she referred to as her “codependent” relationship with alcohol, revealing that at a particular time in her personal life years earlier, things had become “really bad”, to the extent she was drinking a bottle of vodka a night.

“I lost my house and my kids started to feel distant and I broke up with my husband and started to realise [drinking like that] probably wasn’t working,” she told the magazine.

At the time, Lily claimed: “I’ve always been a big self-medicator… now knowing that, if I’m not feeling 100 percent, I just stay away from drugs and alcohol, basically.”