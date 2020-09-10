Lily Allen And David Harbour Get Married In Las Vegas

Never miss a thing. Sign up to HuffPost Australia’s weekly newsletter for the latest news, exclusives and guides to achieving the good life.

Lily Allen and David Harbour are now married, with the singer sharing a series of loved-up images of the newlyweds on her Instagram account.

The happy news comes after they applied for a marriage licence in Las Vegas.

According to public reports seen by TMZ, Lily and David acquired the document over the weekend, which is valid for one year.

The chart-topping singer and Stranger Things actor were first rumoured to have been dating in October last year, when they were photographed kissing in New York.

Days later, she seemingly confirmed the relationship on her Instagram Story, sharing a photo of the actor’s bicep with the caption: “Mine.”

During lockdown, Lily has been self-isolating at home in London with David and her two children, Ethel and Marnie, from her previous marriage to ex-husband Sam Cooper.

Rich Fury via Getty Images David Harbour and Lily Allen at the SAG Awards

Back in May, she fuelled rumours that she and David were set to marry when she posed for a mirror selfie while sporting a not-so-subtle ring on her engagement finger, and posted a cryptic message when questioned about it by a fan.

Lily separated from husband Sam Cooper in 2015 after almost four years of marriage, eventually divorcing in 2018.

Following this, she dated grime MC Meridian Dan, but they split in January 2019 after three years together.

Meanwhile, David previously dated Fantastic Beasts star Alison Sudol, but the couple split in 2019 following a long-term romance.