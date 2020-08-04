Lenny Kravitz’s Birthday Post For Jason Momoa Had People Praising Lisa Bonet

Lenny Kravitz posting on Instagram about Jason Momoa (and only Jason Momoa) might seem like something you only dreamed of, but trust us: It happened in real life, and everyone’s collective thirst cannot be contained.
To the pleasure of fans everywhere, the singer wished the actor a happy 41st birthday this weekend, posting a black and white photograph of the two standing together. Kravitz captioned the picture, “Happy Birthday @prideofgypsies. One family. One love.”
In case you need a refresher on these gorgeous humans, Momoa is married to Lisa Bonet, to whom Kravitz was married from 1987 to 1993. Bonet and Kravitz are parents to Zoë, 31; Momoa and Bonet share daughter Lola and son Nakoa-Wolf.
Though she wasn’t mentioned in the post, Bonet began trending on Twitter after the photo went up, with people congratulating her for marrying two extremely attractive men, who also happen to be friends:
Other fans didn’t mention Bonet at all, but did acknowledge the power of the photo and the “absurd amount of beauty” in it:
Kravitz has posted about Momoa before so it’s clear that the pair have a real friendship — to which we say: All hail Lisa Bonet for marrying BOTH of these men.