Explosions In Beirut Cause Widespread Damage, Injure Thousands

Videos posted on social media show the blasts near Beirut’s port, one of the busiest in the eastern Mediterranean. Lebanon’s health minister told Reuters at least 78 people had been killed and nearly 4,000 injured. Hospitals around the city were so overwhelmed that they were turning patients away.

Lebanon’s general security chief, Abbas Ibrahim, told local reporters that the initial explosion was not a bombing but was caused by a fire in a warehouse that had been storing confiscated “highly explosive materials.” The second explosion detonated with such force it felt like a 3.5 magnitude earthquake and was heard or felt as far away as Cyprus, according to The Associated Press. Streets around the city were strewn with debris and windows and doors were shattered or blown out miles away.

The Lebanese government said that explosive ammonium nitrate, used in fertilisers but also bombs, had been stored for years in a warehouse where the blast occurred, according to The Associated Press, which the country’s interior minister confirmed.