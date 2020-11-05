Lana Del Rey issued a rather blunt reply after one fan suggested that the singer voted for Donald Trump in the US election.

In the early hours of Wednesday morning, as America waited on news of the results of the US presidential election, one Lana fan wrote on Twitter: “I just KNOW Elizabeth [referencing Lana’s real name, Elizabeth Grant] voted for Trump, I wish I could look up her voting records. Something doesn’t sit right with me.”

The Video Games singer – who has publicly spoken out against Trump on multiple occasions in the past – then wrote back simply: “Go. Fxck. Yourself.”

Another fan then shared a short clip of a live stream Lana took part in while the results of the vote were being announced in different states.

In the clip, she can be heard commenting: “That’s a lot of red.”

Responding to the video, Lana accused the fan in question of deliberately choosing a “misleading” clip to make out that she was in support of the Republican party, writing back: “Stupid.”

In 2017, Lana said that the rise of Trump had made her feel less safe as a woman, comparing his administration to the “fall of Rome” in an interview with Pitchfork.

“Everyone I knew felt safe [under the Obama administration],” the Grammy-nominated star said. “It was a good time. We were on the up-and-up.

“Women started to feel less safe under [Trump] instantly. What if they take away Planned Parenthood? What if we can’t get birth control?

“When you have a leader at the top of the pyramid who is casually being loud and funny about things like that, it’s brought up character defects in people who already have the propensity to be violent towards women.”

Mark Von Holden/Invision/AP Lana Del Rey

More recently, Lana told the New York Times: “By the way, I’m grateful to be in a country where everyone can have their own political views. I’m really not more of a liberal than I am a Republican — I’m in the middle.”

The singer has courted controversy numerous times in the last few months, including in October, when she sported a mesh mask to attend a book signing.

Prior to that, she faced a huge backlash earlier in the year, when she suggested many of her fellow female artists had been rewarded for singing about themes that she’d been criticised for in the past.

When many pointed out that the majority of the artists she’d singled out for their success – including Beyoncé, Nicki Minaj and Doja Cat – are women of colour, the singer came under fire online, later denying accusations of racism.

In the same statement, the star teased that her seventh album under the Lana Del Rey moniker, Chemtrails Over The Country Club, would be released in September, though this has now been pushed back to 2021.