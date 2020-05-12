This Video Of Kylie Jenner's Daughter Whispering 'Patience' To Herself Is So Damn Cute

Get ready for a merch drop in 3, 2, 1 ... because Kylie Jenner has another viral moment on her hands.

After breaking a TikTok record with the her wake-up anthem “rise and shine,” the “Keeping Up with the Kardashians” star is doubling down on her luck with the “Fruit Snack Challenge,” which requires parents to leave goodies in front of their children, tell them not to eat any and then walk away.

Say what you want about KarJenner parenting, but the makeup mogul is clearly trying to impress the importance of patience on her 2-year-old daughter, Stormi Webster, who made it through the challenge with adorable results.

“Omg my BABYYY 😫😍 i had to take part in this challenge,” she wrote alongside the video.

Jenner shared a video of the toddler on her Instagram page Monday, which shows Stormi waiting ever-so-patiently after the reality star places an enticing bowl of M&Ms directly in front of her.

“You can only have three of them. I’m going to give you three of them,” she explained to Stormi, who almost immediately lunged for the bowl. “But wait! You have to wait until Mommy comes back. I’m going to go to the bathroom.”

“Wait for me and then you can have three,” she continued.

Stormi gave the green light and Jenner proceeded to walk out of the room as the camera continued rolling.

For the next minute or so, the toddler sits on the couch restlessly, seemingly contemplating whether she should listen to her mom or not.

At one point, she even leans toward the candy bowl, exclaiming, “Oooh, chocolates!”

But she fights the all-too-relatable urge to indulge by chanting “patience, patience” to herself before Jenner finally reenters the room.

“Did you wait?” Jenner asks, to which Stormi responds, “Yeah!”

Stormi’s patience proved to be quite impressive on social media, with aunt Kim Kardashian chiming in: “OMG how perfect! This would NOT be the case w Chi! Or especially Saint.”

“OK, oh my god this is SO SWEET. I gotta try with Miles,” Chrissy Teigen added in the comments. “I know Luna won’t but Miles, it’s over.”

Jenner welcomed Stormi, her first daughter with rapper Travis Scott, back in February 2018.

While the couple is reportedly no longer together, they are co-parenting together during the coronavirus pandemic in Palm Springs with Kylie Jenner’s mother, Kris Jenner.