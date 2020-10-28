“When people used to say really mean things about how I really am and my personality and what I love the most about myself, it would hurt me more than like almost playing a character,” Jenner said, describing why she stopped “showing people everything” as she got “bigger and bigger.”

“I just started doing a little less, which is sad,” the Kylie Cosmetics founder said. “It makes me sad.”

Of course, her close friends and family know who the real Kylie is.

Charles said that Jenner is “so fun”: “Every time you walk in the room, it’s instant laughs. You’re always cracking jokes and nice to everybody and stuff. But I feel like from obviously being online, a lot of people don’t know like how cool you actually are.”

“You saying that ― that’s a bigger compliment to me,” Jenner answered. “But it’s something that is so sacred.”

While the “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” star said she wants to make more of an effort to be her true self on her YouTube channel (which makes sense as the family’s E! show is ending next year), we have recently seen a few “real” Kylie moments.

From this “rise and shine” line last year: