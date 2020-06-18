This article exists as part of the online archive for HuffPost Australia, which closed in 2021.
Kristen Wiig Welcomes Twins With Fiancé Avi Rothman

The "Bridesmaids" star had hinted at motherhood on "Saturday Night Live."

Kristen Wiig is a new mom twice over.

The “Saturday Night Live” alum and “Ghostbusters” star welcomed twins with fiancé Avi Rothman via a surrogate earlier in the year, her rep confirmed to HuffPost on Thursday.

The actor hinted at motherhood last month, Us Weekly noted.

“I don’t know if I truly appreciated my mom the first 45 years of my life,” Wiig said during a guest-host return to “SNL” for a quarantine Mother’s Day episode. “But this year I’m feeling especially grateful for her advice, her love. I’m so thankful for all the things she’s taught me, preparing me to be a mom myself.”

Wiig and Rothman, an actor, got engaged in 2019.

