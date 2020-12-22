Things got a little awkward on Monday night when Kristen Wiig’s interview on ‘The Project’ abruptly came to an end.

The 47-year-old ‘Bridesmaids’ star was chatting with Australian TV presenter Lisa Wilkinson about her role in ‘Wonder Woman 1984’ when a woman chimed in and called time on the friendly chat.

Lisa was innocently asking Kristen if she related to her character before the unexpected interruption.

Channel 10 Kristen Wiig’s interview on ‘The Project’ on Monday night abruptly came to an end.

“We all feel like we’ve got Barbara inside us,” said Lisa. “We are all dorks and struggling to make our way in the world. Did you feel that as well?”

“Yes,” Kristen responded, before a publicist unmuted herself and said, “That’s all the time we have Lisa, thank you”.

Kristen awkwardly laughed, telling Lisa, “Well, you got the yes in there”.

“Yes, I did. Thank you so much,” ‘The Project’ host replied to wrap up the chat.

Channel 10 'The Project' host Lisa Wilkinson laughed off the awkward moment.

The American actor’s interview aired days after an appearance on ‘Saturday Night Live’ alongside Maya Rudolph and Kate McKinnon.

For the final episode of the year, Wiig returned to the show as the host for the fourth time. Dua Lipa appeared as the musical guest.

“I consider this home, and it’s so nice to be home for the holidays,” Kristen told the audience.

She joked that she got employee of the month three times during her time appearing on ‘SNL’, before highlighting how “icky” 2020 has been and the importance of feeling joy in her favourite things.

Thank you Kristen Wiig, @DUALIPA, and @MayaRudolph!



Goodnight and happy holidays! ❤️ pic.twitter.com/bs7zwgkjl3 — Saturday Night Live - SNL (@nbcsnl) December 20, 2020

As is expected for any fun ‘SNL’ segment, it was time for her to launch into song, this time with a hilariously entertaining rendition of a classic from ‘The Sound of Music’ — including a twist on the lyrics.

“Rain drops on roses and whiskers on kittens/ Whiskers on babies and babies on buildings/ Long beards on babies and mittens with wings/ These are a few of my favourite things,” she sang.

Maya and Kate eventually joined in, and frankly it’s just the lighthearted viewing we need at the end of a big year. Watch the segment below:

These are definitely the words to this song. pic.twitter.com/oaqMGSGf0C — Saturday Night Live - SNL (@nbcsnl) December 20, 2020