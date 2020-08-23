The second official trailer for the upcoming film finally revealed Kristen Wiig’s transformation from Barbara Minerva to comic villain Cheetah. Jenkins and the cast unveiled the new trailer Saturday during the DC FanDome online event.

Here is Wiig’s previous look in the film.

Warner Bros. Warner Bros.

And here is her new look as Cheetah.

First official look at Kristen Wiig as Cheetah in the upcoming #WonderWoman1984. pic.twitter.com/VoLtsMqrqQ — Lights, Camera, Pod (@LightsCameraPod) August 22, 2020

A better look at Kristen Wiig's Cheetah from the new #WonderWoman1984 trailer. pic.twitter.com/tXmSvglmrg — Rotten Tomatoes (@RottenTomatoes) August 22, 2020

THANK YOU PATTY JENKINS AND KRISTEN WIIG#WW84 pic.twitter.com/A3lpgjpekg — josie ʬ⁸⁴ (@emiliaheards) August 22, 2020

In the new movie, Barbara works with Diana/Wonder Woman (Gal Gadot) at the Smithsonian National Museum of Natural History in Washington, where the pair become close before things apparently take a turn for the worse (becoming a supervillain can have an adverse effect on your BFFs).

The new trailer takes a deeper dive into villain Max Lord’s (Pedro Pascal) plans to give people anything they want, shows Steve Trevor (Chris Pine) trying to wrap his head around the idea of parachute pants and, of course, teases cat-astrophic times ahead for Wonder Woman and Cheetah.