We’re barely over Emma Corrin’s stunning portrayal of Princess Diana, but already we’ve been treated to a first look at Kristen Stewart in character on the set of the upcoming biopic Spencer.

It was announced over the summer that Kristen would be playing the late royal in a new film set for release in 2022, which will centre around a weekend in 1990 when Diana decided she wanted to end her marriage to Prince Charles.

In other words... it pretty much picks up where the last series of The Crown left off.

On Wednesday afternoon, production company Neon shared the first image of the former Twilight star after being transformed into Princess Diana during filming.

Kristen Stewart is Diana, Princess of Wales, in Pablo Larraín’s SPENCER. pic.twitter.com/ldpNLOGhOt — NEON (@neonrated) January 27, 2021

It’s also been announced that Oscar nominee Sally Hawkins and Timothy Spall have both joined the cast, though there’s no word yet on who will be playing Prince Charles or Diana’s sons, Princes William and Harry.

Stefanie Keenan via Getty Images Kristen Stewart at a virtual Chanel fashion show last year

Kristen has said of the film, which is directed by Pablo Larraín: “Spencer is a dive inside an emotional imagining of who Diana was at a pivotal turning point in her life.

“It is a physical assertion of the sum of her parts, which starts with her given name: Spencer. It is a harrowing effort for her to return to herself, as Diana strives to hold onto what the name Spencer means to her.”

Tim Graham via Getty Images Princess Diana in 1990, when Spencer is set

As we mentioned above, Princess Diana was recently played by newcomer Emma Corrin in the fourth series of The Crown, who won huge praise for her performance in the Netflix drama.

Emma and the rest of the cast will not be returning for series five, where Diana will be played by Elizabeth Debicki.