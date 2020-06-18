Kristen Stewart To Play Princess Diana In New Biopic

Actress Kristen Stewart will play Princess Diana in “Spencer,” an upcoming biographical film set to begin production early next year.

The film’s story will be set over a three-day period in the early 1990s when the Princess of Wales realised her marriage to Prince Charles wasn’t working, Deadline reported.

The couple separated in 1992, before getting divorced in 1996. The princess died one year later in a car crash in Paris.

Although Stewart is American, director Pablo Larraín, who directed Natalie Portman in “Jackie,” thinks the former “Twilight” star has the qualities necessary to play one of the most famous women of the last 50 years.

“To do this well, you need something very important in film, which is mystery,” he told Deadline. “Kristen can be many things, and she can be very mysterious and very fragile and ultimately very strong as well, which is what we need.

“The combination of those elements made me think of her. The way she responded to the script and how she is approaching the character, it’s very beautiful to see. I think she’s going to do something stunning and intriguing at the same time. She is this force of nature.”