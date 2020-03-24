This article exists as part of the online archive for HuffPost Australia, which closed in 2021.
Kristen Bell And Dax Shepard Are Waiving April Rent For Their Tenants

As many lose their jobs as a result of the coronavirus pandemic, the actors are helping those living in the Los Angeles buildings they own.

Kristen Bell is pulling an Eleanor Shellstrop and doing a forking good deed during the coronavirus pandemic.

HuffPost has confirmed with Bell’s publicist that she and husband Dax Shepard have decided to waive rent for the month of April for tenants living in buildings the couple owns in Los Angeles.

According to TMZ, the actors own at least two residential buildings in the city and emailed tenants the good news over the weekend, a move that will hopefully help a few people who are experiencing financial hardships right now.

The Economic Policy Institute estimates that 3 million jobs will be lost by this summer.

By affording their tenants a place to stay despite setbacks, Bell and Shepard are also doing their part by supporting social distancing.

On Thursday, California Governor Gavin Newsom announced a statewide order mandating that residents of California — which is home to approximately 40 million people — stay at home except for essential work and errands due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

Meanwhile, Bell is continuing to bring smiles to fans’ faces by posting hilarious happenings around her home while her family practices social isolation.

